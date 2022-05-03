Royal Gold (RGLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.68.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

