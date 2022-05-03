Rune Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Rune has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $807,149.48 and approximately $44.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.71 or 0.00158323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00221448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00476326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038919 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,607.84 or 1.89859231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

