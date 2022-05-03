Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 719,127 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,334,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,714,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after purchasing an additional 390,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,398,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

