Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

