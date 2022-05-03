Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.36. 4,994,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,335 shares of company stock valued at $33,479,213. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

