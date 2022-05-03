Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,102. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.