Save Foods (SVFD) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Save Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods -947.06% -95.38% -77.02% Save Foods Competitors -367.22% -21.42% -16.23%

This table compares Save Foods and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $440,000.00 -$4.82 million -2.24 Save Foods Competitors $4.39 billion $487.56 million 17.80

Save Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods. Save Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Save Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Save Foods Competitors 212 833 847 78 2.40

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 26.37%. Given Save Foods’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Save Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Save Foods rivals beat Save Foods on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Save Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc., an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company's products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Pimi Agro Cleantech, Inc. and changed its name to Save Foods, Inc. in April 2016. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

