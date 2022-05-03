Scala (XLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,715.00

Scala (XLA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Scala has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $13,715.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00222096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 193.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00441856 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,261.46 or 1.85072894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.