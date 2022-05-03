Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,704.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHNWF. UBS Group cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 3,850 ($48.09) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.71) to GBX 3,544 ($44.27) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.97) to GBX 3,720 ($46.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS SHNWF traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. Schroders has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

