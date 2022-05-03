Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 54,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,718. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.