Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Given New CHF 860 Price Target at UBS Group

Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from CHF 1,150 to CHF 860 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SCWTF stock opened at $882.95 on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $882.95 and a 52 week high of $1,558.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $893.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,241.21.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
