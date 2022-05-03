Scotiabank Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.89.

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

