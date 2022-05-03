Scotiabank Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPX. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX traded down C$0.32 on Tuesday, hitting C$43.37. The company had a trading volume of 210,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.28. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

About Capital Power (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.