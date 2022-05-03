Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

