SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

SKLTY opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. SEEK has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SEEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and Portfolio Investments segments. The company engages in the provision of online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and distribution and provision of higher education courses.

