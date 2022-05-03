Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 32.48%.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $320.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $153.21.
In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMLR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.
About Semler Scientific (Get Rating)
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semler Scientific (SMLR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.