Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 32.48%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $320.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMLR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

About Semler Scientific (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.