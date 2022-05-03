Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. 1,225,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,616. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,468,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

