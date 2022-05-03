Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Down 23.3% in April

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,230. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

