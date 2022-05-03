SHIELD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $97,094.46 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.78 or 0.07377469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00263422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.43 or 0.00740795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.78 or 0.00548865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00070933 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005622 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

