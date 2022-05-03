Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Decreases By 31.7%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPSGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4D pharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPSGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of 4D pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of LBPS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. 4D pharma has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

