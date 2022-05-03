Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Rises By 49.8%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,256.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Danske lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ARRJF stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Arjo AB has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

