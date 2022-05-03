Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Decreases By 36.5%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 1,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,041. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
