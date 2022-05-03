Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Decreases By 36.5%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 1,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,041. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 235,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

