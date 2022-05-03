Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Increases By 28.3%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 729.0 days.

CYJBF stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84.

CYJBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cargotec from €54.00 ($56.84) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cargotec from €48.00 ($50.53) to €43.00 ($45.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cargotec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

