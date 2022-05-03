Short Interest in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expands By 28.2%

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 714,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.26. The company had a trading volume of 292,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. Crane has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

