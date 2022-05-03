Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Decreases By 31.1%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 89,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 1,346,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

