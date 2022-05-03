Short Interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rises By 19.7%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.52. 23,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,731,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after buying an additional 295,278 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

