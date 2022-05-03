Short Interest in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Drops By 35.6%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FORG traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,495. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FORG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in ForgeRock by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ForgeRock by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

