Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Drops By 34.8%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hysan Development stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.91%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

