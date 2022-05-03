Short Interest in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expands By 21.2%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

KKR traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. 345,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

