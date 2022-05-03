Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Rises By 48.3%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGAC stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

