Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declines By 29.2%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 616,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 14,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.