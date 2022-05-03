Short Interest in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Grows By 21.4%

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 310,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oppenheimer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oppenheimer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 4.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 2,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,786. The company has a market capitalization of $404.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

