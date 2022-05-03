Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Decreases By 26.5%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 15,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.18%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

