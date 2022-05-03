Short Interest in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Grows By 28.0%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 1,174,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,634. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Schneider National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 288,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

