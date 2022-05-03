SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Up 0.6%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.70 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.34). Approximately 289,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 484,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.10 ($0.34).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.72 million and a P/E ratio of -22.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.
About SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX)
