SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Up 0.6%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.70 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.34). Approximately 289,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 484,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.10 ($0.34).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.72 million and a P/E ratio of -22.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

