SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SKYW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

SKYW opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. SkyWest has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

