Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $119.47. 2,397,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.77.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

