Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.96. 8,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,634. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

