SnowSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,204.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003063 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $537,098.52 and approximately $30,204.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00220027 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039089 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00438209 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,308.14 or 1.88715958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.