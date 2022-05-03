SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $552,587.26

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $552,587.26 and approximately $33,136.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00220850 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 220.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00482598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00039332 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,189.45 or 1.82267028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.