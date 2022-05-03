Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SOND. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 8.25.

NASDAQ:SOND opened at 4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.73. Sonder has a 52 week low of 3.91 and a 52 week high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 58.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonder will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

