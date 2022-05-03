Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 235,529 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 679.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 196,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. 6,524,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

