Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $5.71 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,071 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.58. 2,190,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,819. The firm has a market cap of $192.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $394.04 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

