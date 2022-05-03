Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 13,876 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,854,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $319.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

