SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $174.17. 647,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average is $173.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

