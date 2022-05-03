SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,213,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,893. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

