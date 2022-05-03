Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 107.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $1,593,000.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $9.95. 516,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,964. The company has a market capitalization of $436.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

