St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,680.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,600 ($19.99) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,736.75.

Shares of STJPF opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

