STAAR Surgical (STAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. STAAR Surgical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research firms recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

