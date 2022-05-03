Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,473,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,298. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

